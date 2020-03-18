The Shakopee Fire Department responded to the following fire calls the week of March 10-15. The Valley News does not provide a comprehensive list of all calls the fire department responded to.
March 10
The fire department was dispatched at 8:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of 130th Street. Firefighters found on-site personnel fighting fires involving a conveyor, hammermill and large piles of rubbish. The fire department assisted in extinguishing the machinery fire.
March 12
The fire department was dispatched at 6:39 a.m. for a gasoline spill in the 1000 block of Canterbury Road. Fire department officers found someone left a fuel pump running after driving off, and crews cleaned up the gasoline to prevent it from getting into nearby storm drains.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire on First Avenue near Marschall Road at 1:30 p.m. The department did not find anything in the area.
March 13
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 1:37 p.m. for a child stuck in an elevator in the 1000 block of Sarazin Street. The elevator was manually opened and the child was reunited with their mother. The child was uninjured.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded at 2:42 p.m. for a car crash involving a school bus on Marystown Road near Oak Drive. The driver of an SUV was treated for minor injuries. Nobody on the bus was injured, and students were transferred onto another bus.