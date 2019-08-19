The Shakopee Fire Department recently received a $2,000 grant to purchase four wireless gas monitors from CenterPoint Energy’s Community Partnership Grant Program, according to a press release.
The gas monitors will be able to identify toxic gases before they become deadly.
“At CenterPoint Energy, our top priority is to encourage safety awareness and safe practices in our communities. We are pleased that through our matching grant program, we are able to help cities leverage local resources to purchase needed safety equipment, training or provide financial support for important safety-related projects,” Diane Englet, senior director of Community Relations for CenterPoint Energy, said in the release. “Through these types of grant programs, we are able to stay connected with our emergency officials and aid them in keeping our neighbors and communities safe.”
Since 2003, CenterPoint Energy has contributed over $1.8 million dollars in donations to communities for safety initiatives through its community grant program.