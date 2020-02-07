When Danielle Heier attended the Shakopee Fire Department’s recruitment night two years ago, she admitted she didn’t fully know what she was getting into.
A firefighter’s job is not for the faint of heart, Heier said. It can be dirty, heavy, sweaty and hard. It requires a tremendous commitment of time away from family and loss of sleep. But if a firefighter — and their family — can adjust to the lifestyle, the rewards are well worth it.
“It’s definitely a family around here,” Heier said. “There are so many good things [about being a part of this team]. I wouldn’t trade it.”
The Shakopee Fire Department is seeking candidates to join its highly trained and skilled team of 46 paid-on-call firefighters who operate out of two Shakopee fire stations. Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside within 10 minutes of a fire station and have a valid driver’s license. Candidates must also pass a criminal background check and meet physical requirements.
Residents interested in learning more are encouraged to attend a recruitment event at 8 a.m. Feb. 15 at Shakopee Fire Station 1, 2700 Vierling Drive E. This is an opportunity for interested candidates and their spouses to learn more about the role and responsibilities of being a paid-on-call firefighter, as well as participate in hands-on skill stations. Parents should leave their children at home.
Candidates interested in attending are asked to email fireinfo@ShakopeeMN.gov to provide the department with a proper estimate. Paid-on-call firefighter applications will be accepted on the city website beginning in mid-February 2020. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for March with an early June start date.
For more information about the recruitment process, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/fire and click the “Becoming a Firefighter.”