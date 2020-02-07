Shakopee Firetruck stock photo
A Shakopee fire truck outside the station on Vierling Drive East.

 File photo

When Danielle Heier attended the Shakopee Fire Department’s recruitment night two years ago, she admitted she didn’t fully know what she was getting into.

A firefighter’s job is not for the faint of heart, Heier said. It can be dirty, heavy, sweaty and hard. It requires a tremendous commitment of time away from family and loss of sleep. But if a firefighter — and their family — can adjust to the lifestyle, the rewards are well worth it.

“It’s definitely a family around here,” Heier said. “There are so many good things [about being a part of this team]. I wouldn’t trade it.”

The Shakopee Fire Department is seeking candidates to join its highly trained and skilled team of 46 paid-on-call firefighters who operate out of two Shakopee fire stations. Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside within 10 minutes of a fire station and have a valid driver’s license. Candidates must also pass a criminal background check and meet physical requirements.

Residents interested in learning more are encouraged to attend a recruitment event at 8 a.m. Feb. 15 at Shakopee Fire Station 1, 2700 Vierling Drive E. This is an opportunity for interested candidates and their spouses to learn more about the role and responsibilities of being a paid-on-call firefighter, as well as participate in hands-on skill stations. Parents should leave their children at home.

Candidates interested in attending are asked to email fireinfo@ShakopeeMN.gov to provide the department with a proper estimate. Paid-on-call firefighter applications will be accepted on the city website beginning in mid-February 2020. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for March with an early June start date.

For more information about the recruitment process, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/fire and click the “Becoming a Firefighter.”

