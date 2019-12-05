The Shakopee Fire Department was recently awarded a $12,825 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant to purchase 15 fire rescue armor vests and helmets, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee.
The protective vests and helmets will provide Shakopee firefighters peace of mind of knowing they have extra protection when needed, the release said. Firefighters currently respond to many different calls — medical, accident, various emergency and fire calls — and any call could present firefighters with multiple scenarios for which they need to be prepared.
The protective equipment will ensure firefighters are best prepared and suited to help the community in cases of emergency. The Shakopee Fire Department is currently going through Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response training to comply with NFPA 3000. The training will give the department standard response and recovery criteria, which will save time and lives.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grants provide lifesaving equipment to first responders across the country. The foundation is supported by all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations, where a portion of each purchased sandwich goes to it, the release said.