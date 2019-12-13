Around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13, the Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched to respond to a train and tow truck collision off Third Avenue West in Shakopee.
According to scanner traffic, a box truck being pulled by the tow truck was struck by a train near Citywide Insulation on Third Avenue West in Shakopee.
A firefighter was heard saying on the scanner that there were no injuries, but “a bunch of debris.”
Union Pacific is the railroad company involved.
