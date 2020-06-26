Shakopee residents might be hard-pressed to find Independence Day firework shows this year.
Canterbury Park, Valley Fair and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux firework shows have all been cancelled due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
“The typical size and density of the crowd, as well as the County Road 42 construction project, would make it difficult to maintain a safe, six-foot distance during the event,” the SMSC said in a statement. “We look forward to resuming the fireworks display in 2021.”
Despite the cancellations, Shakopee Parks and Recreation will celebrate Independence Day with its annual Happy Birthday America parade July 3. According to the city, the parade will circle the Shakopee Community Center parking lot to increase social distancing between participants.
Residents are encouraged to decorate their bikes and wagons for the Fourth of July, the city stated. The parade staging will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Center parking lot, and the parade will begin at 11 a.m. After the parade, residents can stick around for a free Popsicle to cool off. No registration is required.