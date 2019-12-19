The Shakopee School District was under the limelight early this week for its stunning flu-related absences, when West Middle School and Sun Path Elementary were hit hard with an outbreak.
On Monday, nearly a third of the students at the middle school were down with influenza-like symptoms, and about 20% of Sun Path Elementary kids were sick.
As of Thursday morning, absences are now steeply declining, according to a recent update from the district. Now, just 17% of students at West are gone with the flu, and 15% of students at Sun Path are out.
The percentages are still far above the 5% threshold the Minnesota Department of Health deems an “outbreak,” but they are on their way back down — good news for families who made plans for the holiday break.
Sweeney Elementary School and East Middle School have flu-related absences at 11% and 8% Thursday, respectively. Those numbers have gone up slightly since yesterday.