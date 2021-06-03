Shakopee High School football players are selling salt for water softeners.
The fundraiser helps players pay for their summer football camp as they prepare for the new season.
The salt costs $8 per bag and includes in-home delivery. Three types of salt are available: pellets, solar or rust buster.
To place an order, look for players canvassing the neighborhoods through June 10, contact any high school football player or email sabersalt@gmail.com and specify the number of bags, type of salt, and contact information.
Fundraisers are still practicing safe distancing so if there are any specials instructions for entering your home to deliver, be sure to include those in your email.
Salt will be delivered the evening of Thursday, June 24.