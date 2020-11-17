The Shakopee Fire Department, along with eight mutual aid departments, responded to a residential fire in the 1700 block of Wood Duck Trail at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to the city of Shakopee. The house is believed to be a total loss.
According to the report, firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire in the basement. After identifying damage to the first floor, firefighters retreated and fought the fire from outside of the structure.
Because the neighborhood is not served by city water, fire crews had to use tanker trucks to haul water on site. This made fighting the fire more difficult, Fire Chief Rick Coleman said in a press release. Crews were on scene for approximately five hours.
The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but the residents evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. At this time, no cause has been determined, though it appears the fire started in a basement utility room.
Departments from Mdewakanton Public Safety, Bloomington, Belle Plaine, Carver, Chaska, Jordan, Prior Lake and Savage provided mutual aid.
Recently, some fire departments across the state have become increasingly short-staffed due to COVID-19 infections.
Assistant Shakopee Fire Chief Ryan Yttreness said Shakopee’s fire department has been minimally impacted by COVID-19, but because of its model shift to four full-time, on-duty firefighters at all times, the department has been able to plan around the COVID-19 illness. That means all the on-call firefighters don’t have to show up to the department and put each other at risk unless the emergency warrants it.
“Most departments have some members that have COVID,” Yttreness said. “That takes them out for 14 days… We’ve had a few people who have been COVID positive, but for us, that hasn’t been a huge impact.”
Yttreness said this particular fire was an all-call, meaning all firefighters who were able to help joined in the effort.