The 39th production of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” originally slated for March 19-21 has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“It is with heavy heart that, in order to be proactive with coronavirus precautions, we are cancelling the Passion Play this year,” a statement from organizers said. “We are very sorry to have to cancel the show and apologize for the short notice.”
The play, sponsored by the Shakopee Knights of Columbus, was to take place at St. Mark’s Church in Shakopee.