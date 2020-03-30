Editor's note: The following column was written and submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The February 2020 Shakopee Lions Club Student of the Month is Stephanie Galvan-Ortiz. Stephanie is currently a seventh-grade student at Shakopee West Middle School. She is the daughter of Jose Galvan-Soliano and Rosa Ortiz-Prado of Shakopee.
She really likes West Middle School because it has kind teachers and students. Her favorite subjects are math and English because the teachers make it fun to learn. She was invited to be in AVID in sixth grade and quickly applied. Today, she is an AVID student looking for a future with college in it. She will most likely be the first generation in her family to go to college. It has been a challenge for her going through school with parents that do not speak English and being the oldest sister. But, teachers like Mrs. Doorenbos and Mrs. Larson have helped her achieve challenging things.
She has always had faith in God through the tough times. Going to church every Sunday and sometimes during the week has made her believe that he can help you achieve anything. Her family has been very supportive in her decisions to get involved with as many things as she can for the school. Her parents have always bene there for her when things got a little hard and when she has had great opportunities like being recognized as student of the month.
Outside of school, she is an active member in the community by being involved with Esperanza. There they do food distributions and around the holidays give out toys. Most Tuesdays they go as a teen group that represents Esperanza to help sort, label, and box things at the storage shed at Hosanna Church. She has always encouraged herself to do better every day. That is why she likes the Shakopee community because the community supports and encourage academic success. She has a passion for soccer and is a member of the Shakopee Soccer Association. She also likes to run and in elementary school she loved participating in the Run 'n Read program offered through Community Education. One time she was chosen to run a mile representing Sweeney Elementary School and finished in second place. She also finished in third place in a mile run at the end of the school year Run ‘n Read program. She loves to exercise, which is why she also joined the Saber Strength program participating every Monday and Wednesday.
Students are selected by school staff at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School on a school year, rotational basis for their attributes in leadership, academics, volunteerism, character, citizenship, and extra-curricular involvement. Stephanie is student No. 186 to be selected in this student recognition program which began in February 1998.