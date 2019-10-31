Editor's note: The following information was submitted by the Shakopee Lions Club.
The October 2019 Shakopee Lions Club Student of the Month is Paxton Knox. Paxton is currently a sixth grade student at Shakopee West Middle School. He is the son of Zach & Kristen Knox of Shakopee. As a family, they enjoy traveling together and they just got back from Washington, D.C. where they learned about our nation’s history. They saw many things while there; and Paxton’s favorite was the Lincoln Memorial.
He attended Eagle Creek Elementary School through fourth grade and attended Sweeney Elementary for fifth grade. One of the cool experiences he had in elementary school was in third grade when he was the vice president of the student council and his older brother, Parker, was the president. Outside of school, he spends a lot of time at the Shakopee Ice Arena where he plays hockey as a Pee Wee and on the baseball diamond playing for Shakopee. Every year his youth sports teams volunteer to give back to the community. A few of his favorites include Adopting a Family at Christmas, Feed My Starving Children and playing with other baseball players at the Miracle Field in Lakeville.
He would like to thank his reading teacher Ms. Block for recognizing him for this award. He always tries to be a good friend and classmate. He thanks the Shakopee Lions Club for having this program and recognizing middle schoolers in Shakopee.
Paxton is student No. 183 to be recognized by the club since this student recognition program began in February 1998. Middle school-aged students are chosen by our local schools (Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School) during the school year on a rotational basis. Students are selected on the attributes of: academics, extra-curriculars, volunteering, character, leadership, and citizenship.