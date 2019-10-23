The September 2019 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Angelina Huynh. She is currently an eighth-grade student attending Shakopee Area Catholic School and is the daughter of Richard Huynh and Thao Lu of Shakopee. Her favorite classes are religion, musical theater and science. She loves helping her teachers and one of her favorite things to see are people smiling because she helped them with something, according to a news release from the Shakopee Lions.
Out of school, she spends time practicing karate and assisting in youth classes because it is fun. Apart from helping in karate, she helps a first-grade teacher in her class every Friday. Assisting with the little ones is rewarding for her; as their smiles make her day each time she sees them. The reason why she is around kids so often is because she wants to be a pediatrician when she is older. Her goal in this life is to dedicate her time in helping children and their families with their needs. Another important thing in her life is faith. It drives her to work harder in everything that she does. She was never a person of faith until the start of middle school and by living her faith since then has assisted her in life, the release said.
She is student #185 to be recognized by the club since this student recognition program began in February 1998. Students are selected by school staff during the school year on a rotational basis at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School. Students are selected for their merits in academics, extra-curriculars, volunteerism, character, leadership, and citizenship.