Paul Jonathon Lindahl, a 54-year-old Shakopee man, will go to trial in Scott County District Court in September on charges of criminal sexual conduct, assault and malicious punishment of a child after a 10-year-old reported Lindahl hurts her, according to a criminal complaint.
According to court documents, the victim told her therapist Lindahl would burn and injure her, including by heating a screwdriver with a blow torch and putting it on her arm and forehead, and sexually assaulted her.
Lindahl denied harming or otherwise mistreating the child when he spoke to investigators. His trial is set for Sept. 18-25, Scott County Judge Christian Wilton said.
If convicted of all charges, Lindahl faces up to 60 years in prison and up to $99,000 in fines.
Police say a Shakopee detective assisted Scott County Child Protection with a child abuse investigation when the victim first reported the abuse to her therapist in 2017.
Three days after the initial report to her therapist, the detective and a child abuse specialist met with the victim at school. She said she didn't feel safe around Lindahl and had scars from multiple injuries he caused, some of which she showed the investigators.
When authorities met with Lindahl in November, he suggested the victim’s injuries could be mosquito bites, burns from a wood-fire stove or a heat lamp he had for his chickens, the complaint states.
The detective said the victim's older brother also said he didn't feel safe around Lindahl and feared for his sister.
The victim told an interviewer at CornerHouse, an advocacy center for children in Minneapolis, that'd she’d been physically and sexually abused by Lindahl and that Lindahl shot a gun in her direction multiple times, according to the complaint.
The victim recalled having to eat cat food after being deprived of food and water and that Lindahl once attempted to poison her.
The victim said Lindahl started talking about sex when she was 6 or 7 years old. The victim said Lindahl forced oral sex on her, choking her and threatening to kill her family members or her animals if she refused, the complaint states.
Lindahl is a manager at Lindahl Properties, according to the Better Business Bureau website, which manages Hunters Ridge Apartments in Shakopee. The property management company made headlines in 2011 about unsafe living conditions and non-maintained facilities within the company's apartment buildings.