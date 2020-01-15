A 62-year-old Shakopee man was charged in Rice County District Court Jan. 10 for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential source working with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
David Brian Anderson was charged with first-degree drug sale, a felony. He was also charged in Rice County District Court Jan. 7 with second-degree drug sale and third-degree drug possession, also felonies.
According to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 10:
On June 6, 2019, an agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was contacted by a confidential source who said they could purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from Anderson. The buy location was setup to take place in Rice County.
Task force agents gave the source $600 of pre-recorded government buy money. Once at the meet location, the source met with Anderson who had two bags of meth and agreed to sell them for $500, which the confidential source paid for using the government buy money.
The source returned to the agents and gave them the baggies of meth, which tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a combined 20.81 grams without packaging.
A second criminal complaint, filed Jan. 7, alleges a day earlier, on June 5, 2019, Anderson sold a half ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential source for $300. The source paid for the meth using pre-recorded government buy money. Anderson allegedly gave the source his phone number and a baggie containing 13.86 grams of methamphetamine.
The most serious charge carries up to 30 years in prison.
Anderson's first court appearance is Jan. 22.