Jason Elliot Clark, 48, of Shakopee, was convicted of one count identity theft and four counts of theft by swindle in Scott County District Court July 9. Court documents allege he took financial advantage of two victims with whom he had personal relationships, taking a total of $74,000 from them.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim contacted the Shakopee Police Department Dec. 3, 2019 and said Clark was the victim’s manager at Sam’s Club in Shakopee, where they both worked. During the time they knew each other, Clark told the victim he needed money for medical procedures, depression medication, travel expenses and more. According to the complaint, from February-August 2019 the victim gave Clark around $26,250.
During the Shakopee Police Department’s investigation, a second victim was discovered, according to the complaint.
The second victim, who knew Clark personally, said Clark opened a credit card in the victim’s name without the victim’s knowledge or permission. According to the complaint, Clark racked up $40,000 on the credit card. The victim also told officers Clark “borrowed” $7,500 to “go to New York to get his book published.”
Earlier this month, Clark admitted to officers he never needed money for medical procedures, medication, travel expenses or a book. Officers arrested Clark Jan. 9 at his house in Shakopee.
The maximum sentence for Clark’s most severe charge is 20 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. His sentencing date is set for Oct. 12.