Neil Thomas Klein, a 44-year-old Shakopee man, was sentenced in Scott County District Court Aug. 21 to 60 days in Scott County Jail and five years on probation following nine child pornography charges, of which he was convicted of six.
According to the statement of probable cause, in March 2017 an information officer with the Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force sent Shakopee detectives information regarding Klein’s suspected possession of child pornography.
An undercover officer then used software to locate a computer offering to participate in the distribution of child pornography. A subpoena was sent to Comcast, and it was confirmed that Klein was the registered user of that computer.
In April 2017, officers searched Klein’s apartment with a warrant. Officers seized Klein’s two cell phones, Xbox, Cyber Power Tower, Motorola Serf Board and a black DVD case.
In March 2018, Carver County Computer Forensic Examiners told detectives Klein possessed 670 images or files of child abuse material and 1,920 images or files that were child-exploitative. A month later, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told detectives Klein’s images revealed 55 known child victims from 35 known child pornography series.
Klein will serve his six sentences concurrently. His probation requires an electronic home monitor. If he violates his probation, he will be sent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 51 months.