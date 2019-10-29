Ralph Joseph Husman, a 47, of Shakopee, this month was sentenced to 30 months in prison at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility and five years on probation following five possession of child pornography charges.
Husman was convicted of two of the felony charges Oct. 21 in Scott County District Court, which each carry maximum sentences of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
According to a criminal complaint, on July 31, 2017 officers responded to a complaint involving photographs of nude children. The complainant reported Husman was viewing nude photos of young girls on his computer in Shakopee.
When officers spoke with Husman, he told them he came across images of nude teenage girls four to five years ago and became addicted to child pornography. He told them the youngest child he viewed was approximately 12 years old. Some of the images were photos Husman took himself by sliding his iPhone under a bathroom door to record victims in the nude, the complaint states.
Husman admitted to looking at nude images of young girls on his laptop before police arrived.
Detectives traced Husman’s PlayStation consoles, laptop and hard drive, and found hundreds of child pornogaphic images and videos, according to the complaint. Children as young as 3 years of age were depicted in the images.
In March 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Husman possessed 405 image files and three video files identifying known child sex trafficking victims.