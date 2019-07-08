Joe Willie Ross Jr., A 24-year-old Shakopee man, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the corner of Washington Ave and North 1st Ave in Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, dispatchers received a report of gunshots at the intersection at 1:49 a.m. A sergeant arrived in the area and was flagged down by a bystander, who directed him to Ross. The officer began CPR on Ross, who suffered a severe gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office. Emergency personnel arrived shortly afterwards.
Ross was transferred to Hennepin Health Care by ambulance, where he died around 2:40 a.m.
The Minneapolis Police Department thinks the homicide was traffic related, according to the release. The Minneapolis Police Department Homicide Unit has interviewed witnesses and is following up on leads, and the city's crime lab collected evidence from the site of the shooting, but no one is in custody at this time.