Mohamed Abdirahman Abdilahi, 25, of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation in Scott County District Court following a near-deadly crash in Jackson Township in spring 2019 that inflicted life-threatening injuries on two women from Chaska.
Tracie Ann Peterson, 49, was the driver and her daughter, Hanna Joy Peterson, 18, the passenger of a Nissan Altima that was hit as Abdilahi’s Honda Accord made a turn from eastbound Highway 41 to northbound Highway 169.
Abdilahi was traveling down the southbound lane of Highway 169 at the point of collision. The report indicates Abdilahi had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Tracie Peterson was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and Hanna Peterson was taken to St. Francis for their injuries.
Abdilahi’s sentencing is set for 1 p.m. April 6.