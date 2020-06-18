Logan Phillip Kirch, a 20-year-old Shakopee man who was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a teenager, has since violated his probation and was sentenced in Scott County District Court June 8 to 90 months in prison.
Kirch, who was 17 years old when he was first convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2017, was given an extended juvenile sentence at the time — meaning if he made it to his 21st birthday without violating probation, the charges would be considered juvenile, and would not remain on his record. If he did violate his probation, he’d serve a 90-month prison sentence, Scott County Judge Christian Wilton said.
Kirch violated that probation in July 2018, when he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for inappropriately touching a minor. Kirch’s juvenile case from 2017 was subsequently turned into an adult case and made public.
Kirch’s first conviction was for sexually abusing a minor over the course of three years, from 2014 to 2017.
When the abuse began, Kirch was 14 years old and the victim was 10.
When the victim reported the abuse to authorities in 2017, she was 14 and Kirch was 17, according to court documents. The victim stated the assault occurred 15 to 20 times between 2014 and 2017.
Kirch was convicted in 2019 for his second offense, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The criminal complaint from that case states that in July 2018, when Kirch was 18 years old, he picked up a 15-year-old acquaintance from Minneapolis to drive her to a friend’s house.
The complaint said the victim fell asleep in the car, and she woke up to Kirch touching her inappropriately. Authorities were granted a search warrant for Kirch’s phone and found messages from Kirch indicating he wanted to have sex with the victim.
Kirch has earned credit for the 512 days he has served in jail and will serve the remainder of his 90-month sentence, the minimum time for his second-degree sexual assault charge, at St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He was also sentenced to 39 months in prison for his second offense, which he will serve at the same time as the longer sentence.