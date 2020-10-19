Jason Elliot Clark, 48, of Shakopee, was sentenced Oct. 12 in Scott County District Court to 18 years in prison and ordered to pay $182,000 in restitution after being convicted in July of identity theft and four counts of theft by swindle.
Court documents said he took financial advantage of three victims with whom he had personal relationships.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim contacted the Shakopee Police Department Dec. 3, 2019 and said Clark was the victim’s manager at Sam’s Club in Shakopee, where they both worked. During the time they knew each other, Clark told the victim he needed money for medical procedures, depression medication, travel expenses and more. According to the complaint, from March 2018 through November 2019, Clark took nearly $120,000 from the victim, promising he'd pay her back.
During the Shakopee Police Department’s investigation, two more victims were discovered, according to the complaint.
The second victim, who knew Clark personally, said Clark opened a credit card in the victim’s name without the victim’s knowledge or permission. According to the complaint, Clark racked up $58,000 on the credit card. The victim also told officers Clark “borrowed” $7,500 to “go to New York to get his book published.”
The third victim told authorities she agreed to loan Clark $4,600 for what he said was a needed medical procedure for his foot, which he never paid back.
Clark admitted to officers he never needed money for medical procedures, medication, travel expenses or a book. Officers arrested Clark Jan. 9 at his house in Shakopee.