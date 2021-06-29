A 55-year-old father of three from Shakopee was arrested after he flew from Minnesota to Palm Springs, Florida, to have sex with a 15-year-old girl at a resort.
The teen he thought he was meeting was actually a detective in a sting operation.
Richard Lehner, 55, was charged with soliciting sex with a minor and then traveling to meet her, according to court documents provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office:
In March 2021, Lehner began messaging who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. The messages quickly became sexually explicit. Lehner made plans to travel to Palm Springs, Florida, to have sex with the girl at a hotel on May 11.
Officers arrested Lehner at a Chipotle where he’d agreed to initially meet the teen on May 11. Lehner told officers he lives in Shakopee with his wife, his 21-year-old son and two 17-year-old daughters.
He admitted he’d been chatting with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl and said he wanted her first sexual experience to be with him, and said he had “real feelings” for her.
Prior to his arrest, Lehner rented a vehicle through Avis Rental Car and drove to the Hilton Garden Inn, where he booked a room to stay from May 11-15. He then drove to a grocery store, where he purchased water, sunscreen and condoms.
Lehner told authorities he knew havnig sex with a 15-year-old was illegal, but he said, “love is love.”
Lehner said he was not talking to any other girls under the age of 18. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.