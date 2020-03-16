Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars will sign a local emergency declaration Monday, which will allow Shakopee to provide emergency assistance without needing to follow the formality process generally required for certain actions, according to a news release from the city.
The Shakopee Community Center and Shakopee Ice Arena will be closed beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. At this time, all other city facilities are open for business during regular hours, but the public is encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via phone, website or email, the release said.
All non-essential city activities, programs and events will be canceled until further notice. This includes:
- All Parks and Recreation activities and programs, including the indoor aquatic center, fitness center, fitness classes, swimming lessons, Learn to Skate classes, active older adult programs and more.
- All reservations and rentals at city facilities.
- Non-emergency building inspections in occupied buildings (e.g., water heaters, furnace and air conditioners, basement finishes, etc.). All new construction project inspections will continue.
- Egg Hunt & Candy Grab (April 4).
- Planning Commission/BOAA meeting (April 9).
- Parkinson’s NHL Exhibition Game (April 11 – to be rescheduled).
- Park and Recreation Advisory Board meeting (April 13).
- Crime-Free Multi Housing training (April 21).
- Citizens Academy (April 22-May 27).
A full list is available on the city website, ShakopeeMN.gov/covid19.
All Parks and Recreation programs scheduled to start before May 1 will not be available for spring registration.
The release said the city will be continually reassessing the situation regarding reopening facilities and hosting future activities. Residents who have registered for an event or reserved a room for rental will be notified about processing their refund or rescheduling their event. Community Center memberships will be put on hold while the center is closed.