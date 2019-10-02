A Shakopee native will be honored this weekend as a Distinguished Alumni of South Dakota State University.
David Lane, who graduated from the Brookings, South Dakota school in 1986, is one of six honored with the award this week during the school's Hobo Day weekend.
Lane, now a Naples, Florida resident, was a two-time all-North Central Conference shortstop (1985-86) and 2011 inductee into the South Dakota State Athletic Hall of Fame who joined the Edward D. Jones financial investment firm in 1986 after serving as an intern in college, according to a news release from the school. He rapidly rose through the ranks, being named a principal in 1998 and taking over the Canada division in 2012. He retired at the end of 2017.
Mark Ekeland, retired SDSU baseball coach, said this of his former captain: “If I were asked to pick one player that not only performed on the field, but also stood out as a student-athlete, David Lane would be the one player. He had (and still has) the qualities of a winner. His integrity and outstanding leadership on and off the field made me a better coach and or baseball team the best it could be.”
The 1984 squad qualified for the Division II World Series.
Ekeland added, “David Lane didn’t stop giving to the SDSU baseball team when he graduated … David started a scholarship for his father when he was but five years out of the baseball program. His generous gifts to SDSU have provided equipment and made improvements to the old and new Erv Huether fields. His gifts of the new grandstand and press box at the present Erv Huether Field are only part of his passion for supporting his alma mater.”