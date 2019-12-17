It's a story that's been sweeping national headlines this week. Hundreds of Shakopee middle school students were out sick Monday with flu-related illness.
The story has been picked up by dozens of local media outlets in Minnesota, including Southwest News Media.
Newsweek picked up the story, as did "CBS This Morning" during its Tuesday morning broadcast.
Health officials are warning the flu is on the rise across the nation. The illness is active in all 50 states. Outside Minneapolis, more than 322 students at West Middle School were out sick yesterday with flu-like symptoms. That's nearly a third of the student body. pic.twitter.com/jqbKVkQoJs— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 17, 2019
School district officials reported Monday that 32% of the student population at Shakopee West Middle School, or 377 students, was out with flu-related symptoms.
“As you may know, there are hundreds of kids gone from school today,” an email from a science teacher sent to parents Monday said. The email went on to explain to parents how their sick kids could make up the missed school work.
Last week, Sun Path Elementary in Shakopee reported 100 student absences due to flu-related illnesses. There are 593 students who attend Sun Path. Sweeney Elementary, East Middle and Red Oak Elementary schools in Shakopee also reported that between 5 and 8.1% of its students are experiencing symptoms of influenza.
A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health said influenza strain B has been circulating across the state lately, so there's a good chance that same strain is what hit Shakopee this week, but the department does not have Shakopee-exclusive data to confirm this.
However, Shakopee is not alone in dealing with large numbers of the flu. On Dec. 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11 states and Puerto Rico were dealing with high levels of flu activity.
According to the MDH, as of the most recent data recorded on Dec. 7, there have been 13 new flu outbreaks in schools across the state, totaling 55 outbreaks for the season. That labels the state’s flu outbreak as “regional,” which is the fourth of five levels of flu outbreak severity. The most severe level is “widespread.”
The latest CDC #FluView report is out reporting 11 states and Puerto Rico with high levels of flu activity. Find out if your state is one of them: https://t.co/bRQRnntPQe pic.twitter.com/3hsUxATOWp— CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) December 13, 2019
The Prior Lake-Savage Area School District told Southwest News Media that flu levels within its district weren't high enough to be reportable to the state. Jordan Elementary School has 12% of its students out early this week, but not all were due to illness, said Superintendent Matt Helgerson, adding he didn't yet have middle or high school numbers, but he hadn't heard of anything concerning.
Flu symptoms
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The flu, different from a cold, often comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of the following symptoms:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills (not everyone with the flu has a fever, the CDC notes).
- Cough.
- Sore throat.
- Runny or stuffy nose.
- Muscle or body aches.
- Headaches.
- Fatigue (tiredness).
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Most people who get flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people will develop complications (such as pneumonia) as a result of flu, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death, according to the CDC.
Anyone can get sick with flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age, but some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick, including those 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, pregnant women and children younger than 5 years, but especially those younger than 2 years old.
Emergency warning signs
The CDC recommends those experiencing the following warning signs associated with the flu should seek medical care right away and to consult a doctor with any symptom one might find concerning:
In children
- Fast breathing or trouble breathing.
- Bluish lips or face.
- Ribs pulling in with each breath.
- Chest pain.
- Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk).
- Dehydration (no urine for eight hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying).
- Not alert or interacting when awake.
- Seizures.
- Fever above 104 degrees.
- In children less than 12 weeks, any fever.
- Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen.
- Worsening of chronic medical conditions.
In adults
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen.
- Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse.
- Seizures.
- Not urinating.
- Severe muscle pain.
- Severe weakness or unsteadiness.
- Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen.
- Worsening of chronic medical conditions.
Of course, the CDC also recommends the best way to prevent the flu is vaccination, but good health habits like washing hands and covering the mouth while coughing can go a long way in preventing the spread of illnesses like the flu.
While the single best way to prevent #flu is to get vaccinated, good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu.#FAQsAboutFlu pic.twitter.com/J6Bdm5p97x— CDC (@CDCgov) December 17, 2019
I have the flu. Now what?
According to the CDC, most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs. If you get sick with flu symptoms, in most cases, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people except to get medical care.
If you think you have the flu, but feel only mildly ill, don't visit the emergency room unless you're experiencing emergency warning signs associated with the flu, the CDC recommends. A doctor may prescribe antiviral drugs, which can help those sick feel better faster and can help prevent serious complications.
The CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Your fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine, such as Tylenol. Until then, you should stay home from work, school, travel, shopping, social events, and public gatherings.
CDC also recommends that children and teenagers (anyone aged 18 years and younger) who have flu or are suspected to have flu should not be given Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) or any salicylate containing products (e.g. Pepto Bismol); this can cause a rare, very serious complication called Reye’s syndrome. More information about Reye’s syndrome can be found hereexternal icon.
If your child is sick, Shakopee Public Schools recommends keeping them home.
“As always, we encourage parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are exhibiting flu-related symptoms,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said in a statement. “We are taking the necessary precautions, and will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action, as needed.”
Reporters Maddie DeBilzan, Michael Strasburg and Meg Britton-Mehlisch contributed to this report.