Reader Tricia Lafferty sent in this photo of her daughter, Rosemma Lafferty, that she took at the Lower Sioux Pow Wow in Morton, Minn.
"This is my favorite photo of the summer," she said. Tricia Lafferty said her daughter is a jingle dress dancer, a member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and currently in school at St. Paul College.
