Signs of support and love have popped up on windows, sidewalks and in yards across the country.
Valley News reader and Shakopee resident Laura Duff sent in this photo of a patio door painted to look like stained glass. It was painted by Duff's daughter and granddaughter in New Prague as a way to show love and bring some joy to neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be spotted along County Road 2, Duff said.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!