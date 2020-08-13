Shakopee Valley News reader Stacy Shrader was working on sewing alterations when she looked up to see a deer walking by a basement window.
“I took a couple shots with my cell phone camera as he was munching away on a bush and he looked right at me,” she wrote. “We watched each other for a minute and then he moved farther away into the woods area of my yard.”
Shrader said while she’s enjoyed lots of wildlife in her Shakopee neighborhood over the last 20 years, this close encounter astounded her.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!