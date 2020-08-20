Shakopee Valley News reader Bill Picka sent in these photos of a bald eagle swooping down during a hunt for food and perched in a tree.
Picka, who lives in Shakopee, took this photo on Ranier Lake in Marcell.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!