Shakopee Valley News reader Brenda Hewett sent in this photo, taken in her front yard in Shakopee.
A yard sign had been delivered for Hewett’s husband, TJ, who is a social worker at Burnsville High School.
The couple’s dog had to get in on the photo action, too.
“I think this photo should be titled ‘Best Photo Bomb Ever,’” Hewett said.
