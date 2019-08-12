Bill Schleper took his Phantom 4-Pro drone out over Huber Park in Shakopee on Friday, Aug. 8.
Relay For Life Scott County, part of a nationwide event that raises money for the American Cancer Society, honors survivors, remembers loved ones and helps cancer patients and their families.
Schleper's drone captured the countless luminarias the outlined the park after dark, set up to honor those impacted by the disease.
"It was truly an eye-opening event to see so many local people affected by cancer!" Schleper wrote. "Very surreal!"
