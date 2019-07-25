Ericka Hulm sent in this photo of a cotton candy sky at Canterbury Park in Shakopee for the Fourth of July.
"Enjoying the horse races, music, great food, family time, bright lights and of course a delightful firework display," Hulm wrote.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!