Valley News reader Dave Martin sent in this photo, captured one recent evening at Spring Lake Regional Park in Shakopee.
The cloudy skies and the lights from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel produced a funky background for the trees, Martin said.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!