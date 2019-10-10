Local reader Vladimir Fadeyev, of Shakopee, spent some time hiking in the North Shore a week ago, just as fall colors were starting to change.
This photo was captured at Bear Lake in the Silver Bay area on an iPhone 10, Fadeyev said.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!