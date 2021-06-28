Valley News reader Randy Monnens sent in this photo for the weekly contest.
Taken with a DJI Air 2S drone, Monnens titled the image, "Fallen soldier's ride home."
On June 24 community members paid their respects for Eric John Niss-de Jesus, a 24-year-old marine from Mountain Lake who died in a swimming accident off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.
An estimated 160 people silently lined the Marshall Road bridge over U.S. Highway 169 in Shakopee, many holding flags, as Niss-de Jesus was carried home in a processional.
According to a Facebook post that announced the processional, Niss-de Jesus graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after graduating and was quickly promoted.
