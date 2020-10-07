Shakopee Valley News reader Sara Miller sent in this photo of a half and half tree in Shakopee. The image was taken along 12th Avenue.
"I don't remember ever seeing a tree so divided in half before and the red was really red, not just a little bit like it was in the process of turning color," Miller said. "One half was fall and the other half was summer."
