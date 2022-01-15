Photo of the week

Isaac McKenzie captured this image of Rahr Malting Co., near downtown Shakopee and the Highway 101 river crossing, using his DJI Mavic Mini 2 drone.

 Photo courtesy of Isaac McKenzie

Isaac McKenzie captured this image of Rahr Malting Co., near downtown Shakopee and the Highway 101 river crossing, using his DJI Mavic Mini 2 drone.

Tags

Events