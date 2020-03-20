Valley News reader Benny Kirubakaran captured this photo of mallards at Memorial Park in Shakopee.
The photo was taken on a Sony SLT A-58 camera. Kirubakaran titled this photo “Midday Mallards.”
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!