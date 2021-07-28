Valley News reader Tiffany Howell captured this image at Quarry Lake Park. Howell titled the image, "Purple Sunset."
Howell used a Samsung S20 cell phone to take the photograph.
The image was captured using a Dji Mavic mini drone.The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!