The Severs Fall Festival in Shakopee is right around the corner and local resident Randy Monnens captured an aerial view of this year's corn maze, featuring an assortment of prehistoric creatures.
The 14-acre corn maze is just one of the attractions found at the annual festival, held off 150th Street West, near U.S. Highway 169.
The annual festival is open weekends, kicking off Friday, Sept. 13 and running through Sunday, Nov. 3. For more information visit seversfallfestival.com.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!