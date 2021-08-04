Valley News reader Nick Mabee of madcap creative sent in this aerial photo of music lovers gathering in downtown Shakopee for the weekly concert series, Rhythm on the Rails.
The photo was captured July 21 using a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!