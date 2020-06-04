Shakopee Valley News reader Robert Waldridge sent in this image of a bale of turtles sunning on a log.
The photograph was captured at a drainage pond in Waldridge’s backyard, near the intersection of county roads 17 and 78. Waldridge used a Nikon D850 camera.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!