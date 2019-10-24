Reader Janni Hennes sent in this photo of round bales decorated for the spooky season.
Located near Valley View Road and Independence Avenue in Shakopee, Hennes said the decorating has been a tradition for more than 26 years.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!