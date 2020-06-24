Shakopee Valley News reader Robert Mitchell sent in this photo of a Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Captured a few weeks back, Mitchell took this photo when the bird visited one of his bird feeders. He lives in Shakopee and says he’s lucky to have both woods and a small marshland on his property.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!