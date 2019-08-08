Reader Sandy Hotzler sent in this photo of the annual water fights held on Fuller Street, between Second and Third streets in Shakopee Aug. 2.
"I believe was the referee waiting for the water streams to cross before the fight started," Hotzler said. "The sun was bright so I was snapping pictures blindly... I am amazed I got this one. It almost looks like he is saluting that water streams/sun."
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!