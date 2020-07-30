Shakopee Valley News reader Steve Brock captured this photo July 25 of northeast Shakopee, as seen from across the river in Eden Prairie.
Brock used a Nikon D750 to take the photo and named the piece "Spider Lightning over Shakopee."
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!