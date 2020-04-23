Valley News reader and Shakopee resident Cherry Welter sent in this photo of a goose. The photographer titled it “Standing Still.”
The photo was taken at Shakopee’s Memorial Park using a Samsung Galaxy S10.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!