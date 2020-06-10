Shakopee Valley News reader Herb Lindsay submitted this photo of a Scarlet Tanager.
Lindsay captured the photo on the Louisville Swamp Trail using a Canon 80d camera with a Tamron 150mm-600mm lens.
Lindsay captioned the photo: "The beauty of a Scarlet Tanager in the bright green of spring."
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!