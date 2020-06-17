Shakopee Valley News reader Bill Picka submitted this photo to our weekly contest, which he fittingly named “Under the Bridge.”
Picka captured this photo of the truss supports under the Highway 101 pedestrian bridge that crosses the river. He shot the image using a Sony A7iii camera.
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!